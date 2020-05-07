Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Hit hard by coronavirus, Alabama charter bus industry seeks emergency funding from Washington

Bus companies from around the country will mobilize in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, May 13.

Posted: May 7, 2020 10:46 PM
Updated: May 7, 2020 11:02 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

As businesses start to reopen around the country, charter buses remain parked for the last two months.

They exist in a business ecosystem that relies on large crowds, like concerts and sporting events. Because there's no telling when those events will reliably come back, it makes charter bus owners nervous for the future.

"If you go into next spring, there won't be a lot of bus companies left. I just don't see a lot of bus companies that have that kind of capital to hold themselves over," said Bryan Weeks, director of operations at Spirit Coach in Madison.

Weeks said that the first big sign for them that the coronavirus was going to be a major issue for his industry was when the National College Athletic Association (NCAA) cancelled the March Madness basketball tournament. 

"By the end of March, we saw such an influx of cancellations that we knew that it was going to continue to go until they either found a cure for it or figured out how to get the country running again," said Weeks. 

Between March and projecting into June, Spirit Coach has lost more than $800,000 in previously scheduled charters, which Weeks said represents about a third of the business they do in a year. 

He said they've been fortunate that they have received some funds through the Paycheck Protection Program and are working on securing other loans, but said about three quarters of their staff had had to file for unemployment.

A big hurdle for the charter industry is that it depends on consumer confidence. Even when they do receive guidance on when and how they can start chartering people again, there's no way to guarantee when people will feel safe and confident using mass transit. 

Alan Thrasher, the president of the Alabama Motorcoach Association said on a 56-person bus, if they had to maintain six feet between every person, a bus could only hold about 14 people, which would make it financially impossible to run the bus.

"I believe that consumer confidence in so many things, whether it be going to a stadium, a theater, a restaurant or riding on a bus, are depending on us finding a vaccine. I think that really is what it's going to take for people to come back and for normalcy to return," said Thrasher.

"The other thing is, with people being out of work for so long, they're not going to want to take the money out of their account and send their son or daughter to Disney World or wherever on a charter bus," said Weeks.

Thrasher, who has worked in the industry for more than 40 years, said without federal financial assistance to help support them, they're at a real risk of an industry-wide collapse.

"So many things hang in the balance, certainly the motorcoach industry hangs in the balance at this point nationwide," said Thrasher.

On Wednesday, May 13, charter bus owners from all 50 states will gather in Washington D.C. to stage a bus demonstration in order to attract the attention of lawmakers to the plight of their industry, which they said has not received the same kind of attention as other mass transit, like the airlines.

The event, called Motorcoaches Rolling for Awareness is being spearheaded by the American Bus Association and the United Motorcoach Association and their chapters around the country.

While they wait for Congress and the White House to help, they're doing what they can to introduce new cleaning systems and protocols onto their buses to help consumers feel safer when they are able to start offering rides again.

"To us, we keep our buses clean already, but we realize to get consumer confidence, we're going to have to clean the buses above and beyond anything that's ever been done before," said Thrasher.

With hurricane season coming up, they also want to reinforce for lawmakers that their buses are often called upon to help shuttle in first responders and volunteers into disaster zones and help shuttle out those impacted by storms.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 9046

Reported Deaths: 369
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile135578
Jefferson106557
Montgomery51513
Marshall4878
Lee41730
Shelby34816
Tallapoosa31440
Chambers30821
Tuscaloosa2594
Madison2414
Baldwin2055
Franklin1841
Etowah16110
Butler1552
Coffee1410
Elmore1274
DeKalb1242
Calhoun1203
Walker1030
Houston1004
Randolph966
Marion937
Sumter924
Pike850
Lowndes855
Morgan840
Dallas833
Lauderdale792
St. Clair781
Marengo733
Wilcox734
Talladega702
Russell690
Greene672
Chilton631
Hale622
Autauga613
Cullman610
Pickens592
Jackson562
Choctaw560
Limestone540
Barbour511
Colbert512
Clarke501
Covington481
Blount440
Bibb440
Macon432
Washington432
Dale360
Escambia333
Coosa311
Crenshaw310
Henry271
Clay251
Lawrence190
Bullock181
Cherokee180
Perry180
Winston170
Monroe151
Cleburne131
Lamar130
Conecuh120
Geneva110
Fayette70
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 14096

Reported Deaths: 238
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson315731
Shelby306664
Trousdale13562
Sumner67238
Rutherford66114
Bledsoe6020
Williamson43410
Out of TN3545
Wilson2886
Knox2535
Bedford2173
Hamilton21113
Robertson1950
Putnam1625
Tipton1582
Montgomery1552
Madison1451
McMinn1083
Dickson850
Cumberland841
Fayette731
Blount693
Bradley641
Sevier632
Washington590
Lake590
Cheatham580
Unassigned561
Macon553
Sullivan521
Maury520
Gibson521
Hickman480
Coffee470
Greene432
Dyer390
Loudon380
Franklin371
Anderson311
Hawkins312
Grundy301
Marion291
Haywood261
Monroe261
Jefferson260
Lauderdale250
DeKalb250
Marshall241
Weakley240
Smith231
Hardeman230
Hamblen202
Carroll191
Lawrence190
Carter181
Cocke170
Meigs170
Campbell161
White160
Lincoln160
Obion151
Henry140
Perry130
Cannon130
Polk120
McNairy110
Overton110
Scott110
Humphreys111
Chester100
Warren100
Henderson100
Giles90
Roane80
Jackson80
Stewart70
Benton71
Hardin70
Sequatchie70
Crockett70
Claiborne70
Rhea60
Grainger60
Houston60
Morgan60
Clay60
Fentress50
Johnson50
Wayne40
Decatur40
Union30
Moore30
Van Buren20
Lewis20
Unicoi20
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events