Charrito's Bar & Grill in Huntsville closes due to employee coronavirus case

Charrito's Bar & Grill at The Village of Providence in Huntsville is closed until further notice after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The business made the announcement in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon. It says after their spouse tested positive, the employee was requested to get tested and not return until the results were known.

Charrito's was informed Wednesday night that the employee’s test came back positive and says it immediately closed. It says the employee and the rest of the staff show no signs of coronavirus.

“As per CDC guidelines, it is recommended that we close for 24 hours and sanitize everything. We will be closing until all employees are tested and we get back negative results,” the Facebook post said.