Challenger Middle School in Huntsville temporarily moves to remote learning

Challenger Middle School in Huntsville is temporarily transitioning to remote learning beginning Thursday.

Students doing traditional learning will return to campus on Tuesday, Feb. 16 after the Presidents Day holiday.

An announcement Wednesday night from Huntsville City Schools said “The district’s Preventative Measures Team worked collaboratively with the school’s leadership team to assess several factors before making the decision to transition to remote learning, including the number of positive COVID-19 cases, the number of students and staff members in quarantine, and staffing availability.”

The middle school will serve curbside meals for students on weekdays.

You can find the Huntsville City Schools coronavirus dashboard here.