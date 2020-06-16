Cerebral palsy organization takes coronavirus precautions to keep helping children

As coronavirus cases spike, some businesses are choosing to stay closed.

One local organization, called "United Cerebral Palsy" is one of them. The group provides therapy to special needs children, and employees say it could be several more months before they re-open.

At UCP, some of the children they serve are immunocompromised, because of that, most are doing their therapy sessions over video calls. For those who must be seen in person, their temperature is taken before they enter the building.

"I personally want to see their faces in person, I miss them very much," said therapist, Jenna Weinrich.

"Our caregivers...It's been so hard for us to be quarantined," said Leslie Walker.

Therapists at United Cerebral Palsy of Huntsville, say almost all therapy sessions are now online.

"Online gaming and programming, and I pull up activities that have words that are embedded in them, or we read books through websites like youtube," Jenna Weinrich.

They say they haven't been able to see their young patients in more than three months

"We work with medically fragile children, so their safety and well-being is our utmost priority," said Weinrich.

Some some families don't have access to internet and some patients need physical therapy, so employees are taking precautions whenever people come in.

"We've currently closed all our public areas, such as the waiting room and classrooms. We are asking families to wait in their car and call us upon check-in," said Weinrich.

Therapists are also required to have a clear shield in between them and the patient.

"We've gradually phased back in to seeing the most-at-need clients," said Walker.

Employees say they know it's important to take re-opening as seriously as possible.

"What is normal anymore? I think that's it for everyone that has made this so difficult," said Walker.

For the first time, therapists at UCP will be sending out activity boxes full of books and games for the children. Those will be mailed out later this week.