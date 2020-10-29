Central North Alabama Health Services releases November coronavirus testing schedule

Central North Alabama Health Services is holding drive-up coronavirus testing clinics throughout the month of November.

The testing happens on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon, or until capacity is reached. It’s free to people without insurance and a co-payment is not required for those with insurance.

You don’t need a physician's order or appointment to be tested. Participants are, however, asked to bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable.

Central North Alabama Health Services provided the schedule below. Updates will be posted to its Facebook page here.