Central North Alabama Health Services offers free coronavirus testing

Central North Alabama Health Services Incorporated is offering free weekly coronavirus testing.

You don't need a doctor's note, but must meet the state guidelines to get tested. The weekly clinics start this Thursday and will run every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The first one is at the Eva Family Health Center. After that, it moves to the Athens Family Health Center, New Market Clinic, Toney Family Health Center and Huntsville Family Health Center.

The drive-thru clinic is open until tests run out. You’ll need to bring your ID to get tested.

The organization held its first free testing clinic last week. They were able to test 25 people, and that number is expected to grow.

People who got tested should expect their results on Wednesday.