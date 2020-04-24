Celebration greets coronavirus patient on release from Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville

Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville held a mini-parade Friday to celebrate the release of its first coronavirus patient.
Hospital officials said the patient, who they did not identify by name, was admitted a little more than a week ago.
The first coronavirus patient released at Crestwood Medical Center
He entered the hospital on the same day as his 43rd wedding anniversary.
He was one of two coronavirus in-patients at Crestwood.
Chief Nursing Officer Susan Bryce said everyone is hoping the other coronavirus patient in the hospital get a discharge celebration of their own very soon.
