Celebration greets coronavirus patient on release from Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville

Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville held a mini-parade Friday to celebrate the release of its first coronavirus patient.

Hospital officials said the patient, who they did not identify by name, was admitted a little more than a week ago.

He entered the hospital on the same day as his 43rd wedding anniversary.

He was one of two coronavirus in-patients at Crestwood.

Chief Nursing Officer Susan Bryce said everyone is hoping the other coronavirus patient in the hospital get a discharge celebration of their own very soon.