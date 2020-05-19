Stores in Huntsville require customers to wear masks

Some stores across North Alabama are requiring customers to wear masks and if they don't, they aren't allowed inside.

At a doll store, called Giggles-n-Stuff, signs cover the windows asking people to wear masks inside, even dolls wear masks to give people a heads up about the policy.

"I just think it's a good idea to wear a mask to try to protect those that we come in contact with," said store owner, Cathy Day.

Cathy Day owns Giggles-n-Stuff on Whitesburg Drive. She requires people to put on a mask before they enter.

"We didn't want any of the little customers that we call gigglers, we didn't want any of our little gigglers to get sick," said Day.

Day says she hasn't had any issues yet with people wanting to come in without a mask, but if they don't have one, they need something to cover their faces.

"We kind of quickly assess what kind of top they have on and we ask them to pull it up over their nose," said Day.

Day isn't the only one requiring masks.

"We just want to take every precaution that we can to keep our customers safe and our staff and our families safe," said Learning Express Toys manager, Rebecca Vergara.

If someone insists on not wearing a mask at Learning Express Toys, no other customers can be inside at the time.

Manager Rebecca Vergara admits some people decided not to shop there because of the mask policy.

"It's hard to see them walk away from our business, but at the same time, that's a choice that they've made," said Vergara.

Day says while she wants to be safe, she looks forward to social distancing guidelines easing up.

"We're looking for the day when they will run into the shop and hug is again. We do miss the hugs," said Day.

Both stores have masks inside that you can purchase.