Car Insurance premiums impacted by Coronavirus

In some states, car crashes are down 30% as people self-isolate and work from home.

With that in mind, WAAY 31 took our questions about how that's impacting your car insurance rate.

A State Farm agent says the company's had fewer car insurance claims over the past month. Now, they're one of several companies across the U.S. offering credits that will reduce your premium by 15% to 30%.

"People just aren't driving much now with the shelter in place implications," said State Farm Agent, Beau Brooks.

Beau Brooks works for State Farm.

He tells WAAY 31 the company is applying a 25% credit to premiums for members who had car insurance between March 20 and May 31.

"Our company is only as strong as our customer base so we want to make sure all the decisions are going to benefit them," said Brooks.

In late March, The Consumer Federation of America called for insurers to issue refunds or credits. The organization said it's unfair for people to be charged a premium that assumes they're still driving the same amount as before shelter in place orders were issued.

Rendi Hernandez lives in Huntsville. She told WAAY 31 she was laid off a month ago, so she can't help her husband with their bills.

"I'm used to pitching in and helping with that and I'm kind of lucky that he is an essential worker but it's been hard. I'm used to having my own money and doing my own thing," said Hernandez.

She says she is thankful car insurance companies are offering a credit to lower premiums.

"Everybody's going through rough times right now and every little bit helps," said Hernandez.

Brooks says the credit for state farm customers won't show up until about June, but he hopes it helps.

Other companies are also offering credits. Travelers Insurance, Allstate, Geico, and Liberty Mutual are all offering a 15% credit. Progressive is offering 20%.

"If you're wondering how am I going to pay this, I need to buy some food, then go buy your food because we can worry about the insurance stuff later," said Brooks.

"Right now, I've seen more people with giving hearts and kind hearts than I've ever seen. If you need help, just reach out," said Hernandez.

Brooks also tells WAAY 31 State Farm is pushing back due dates for people who need more time to pay bills and if you are struggling, you should reach out to your insurance company.