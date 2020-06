Calhoun Community College will hold a virtual commencement ceremony this year.

It will be on Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. More than 1,900 students qualify for graduation.

The nursing school will hold its traditional candle lighting ceremony from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., but it will be closed to the public.

The speaker for graduation this year will be the founding member and drummer of Nine Inch Nails and the Calhoun Department Head for Music Technology, Chris Vrenna.

You can watch the commencement here.