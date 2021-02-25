Calhoun Community College staff vaccinated

Decatur Morgan Hospital vaccinated 200 staff members and professors from Calhoun Community College Thursday.

Anyone who works at Calhoun and wanted a shot was eligible.

Everyone vaccinated Thursday received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

For some, they were already eligible to get vaccinated because of age or health reasons, but appointments were full. The college's partnership with the hospital changed that.

"I'm over 65 and I've been trying to get a vaccine elsewhere but i couldn't get an appointment. So this is great," said Calhoun Community College Speech Professor Ray Bell.

Calhoun sent a total of eight buses to the clinic throughout the day Thursday.

In three weeks, they'll do it all again so their second-dose can be administered.