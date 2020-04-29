Calhoun Community College prepares for rise in applicants due to coronavirus

Calhoun Community College is anticipating an increase in applications and ultimately, enrollment, after the coronavirus pushed thousands of people into unemployment.

The college has adjusted to online learning for its students.

When students do return to campus, officials expect them to include people looking to pick up new skills for jobs in fields that won't be negatively impacted by any future pandemics.

"Any time unemployment goes up, for whatever reason, there traditionally is a rise in the number of applicants, a rise in the interest cards we get and even a rise in enrollment," Mark Branon, Dean of Calhoun Community College at Huntsville campus, said.

Branon says the school is expecting to see more interest from people because of the coronavirus' impact on so many jobs. He says it's difficult for people to see others still at work.

"They're all going to work, and you're sitting there seeing them go to work everyday and deemed essential, and so that might motivate someone to say lets go back to school so that I can get an electrical certification or get my CDL certification," Branon said.

Branon says this pandemic could inspire people to take up a new career path if they didn't have the opportunity before. For those coming right out of high school, he thinks coronavirus could change things.

"I also think you'll see some of those students that traditionally go off to a four year university stay closer to home this fall," Branon said.

Branon says the entire education system is simply trying to adjust as they go, serving every student through the program.

"There's no playbook for what to do in a national crisis for schools, K-12, post secondary, any of us. So we're having to work together and rely on each other," branon said.

The college is hosting a drive-thru decision day on Friday, where future students are celebrated and can meet with staff members as they prepare to commit and enroll to college.

To find out how to apply, click here.