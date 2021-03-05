CVS offering coronavirus vaccine in 7 more North Alabama cities

CVS has increased the number of locations in North Alabama where people can make appointments to receive coronavirus vaccines.

According to the pharmacy's website, people can now make appointments in Florence, Guntersville, Harvest, Huntsville, Madison, Meridianville and Russellville.

They join the Moulton location, which was the first in Alabama.

However, the CVS web site is showing some of the locations as fully booked. So, you'll need to check back to see if more appointments are added.

Tap HERE and select Alabama or call 800-746-7287 to schedule an appointment.

Patients must meet the current Alabama criteria for Group 1B to get the vaccine.

Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

