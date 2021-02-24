CVS in Moulton to begin administering coronavirus vaccine Thursday; appointments available now

CVS announced Wednesday that it will begin offering coronavirus vaccines in nine Alabama counties on Thursday.

Lawrence County is the only one in North Alabama.

The company’s Lawrence County location is at 11648 Al Hwy. 157 in Moulton. Tap HERE and select Alabama or call 800-746-7287 to schedule an appointment.

Patients must meet the current Alabama criteria for Group 1B to get the vaccine.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

The other eight counties are Bullock, Chambers, Clarke, Conecuh, Hale, Macon, Mobile, and Wilcox.

CVS says more counties will be added as the coronavirus vaccine supply increases.

