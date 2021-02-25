CVS in Moulton starts giving out coronavirus vaccines

Thursday was the first day you can get your coronavirus vaccine at the CVS in Moulton.

Everyone said on Thursday that they had positive experiences getting their vaccines.

One man even drove all the way from Huntsville to get it.

"Yesterday, early in the morning, I signed up through the CVS general website online and Moulton had openings, so I signed up,” said Rolf Goebel, vaccine recipient.

Goebel is a Huntsville resident, but he drove an hour to get his vaccine in a different part of North Alabama.

“I am a retired educator, so I didn’t qualify for the educator category, but I am over 65," said Goebel.

Another vaccine recipient, Brenda Langley, has been trying to get a vaccine appointment for three weeks.

"So, this was the very first one we didn’t have any trouble getting an appointment,” said Langley.

She says her husband got on the CVS website at the right time to get them these appointments, because there are no more appointments available at the Moulton CVS location.

"We got an immediate appointment. Exactly what we wanted," said Langley.

Langley says it's important that people get the vaccine because it has personally impacted her life.

"I’ve had several family members that have had COVID. They did not die, thank God, but they were sick and I think this is the best way to stop it,” said Langley.

"It’s important to get the vaccination both for my own sake, protect myself, and hopefully, to promote what we call 'herd immunity,'” said Goebel.

The Moulton CVS location is the only CVS vaccine location in Alabama that is fully booked.