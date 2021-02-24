CVS chooses 9 pharmacies across Alabama to increase vaccinations in minority and rural communities

As calls continue to improve vaccine equity across the country, CVS said that was a big driver in helping them choose where they would send their limited supply of vaccines.

On Wednesday, the pharmacy chain announced that nine locations across Alabama would start administering the vaccine starting on Thursday, February 25.

Regional Director Dan Newsom said reaching underserved communities was a goal of theirs.

"We're also very aligned with the CDC's Social Vulnerability Index to make sure we're serving patients of greatest needs in underserved communities," Newsom told WAAY 31.

The vast majority of the CVS sites are in the southern half of the state. The CVS in Moulton was the only location chosen in north Alabama.

Newsom said Moulton was chosen because it helped them continue to reach more rural communities as well as underserved communities of color.

"We're absolutely looking to serve underserved communities, in particular Black and Hispanic communities and patient populations. That was part of the decision for which locations were selected in addition to underserved communities from a healthcare standpoint as well," Newsom said.

That emphasis was welcome news for many people, like Lawrence County NAACP Chapter President Bobby Diggs.

"In the underserved areas or the minority areas, there's already a health deficiency. And the more you can target those areas, the better," Diggs said.

Those wanting the vaccine can register for an appointment through the CVS website, by using the CVS Pharmacy app or by calling 1-800-746-7287. After CVS determines if you're eligible to receive the vaccine based on state guidelines, it will schedule both a first and a second vaccine appointment.

However, the Moulton location ran out of appointments before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Diggs said he wasn't surprised to see so much demand for the vaccine since the Lawrence County Health Department has been down to only administering second doses since at least February 16.

"We're kind of behind nationwide, so it doesn't surprise me," Diggs said.

Newsom said their goal is to increase the number of pharmacies that will offer the vaccine as they get more in stock.