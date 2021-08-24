COVID vaccine for kids 5-11 may be available by the end of this year, some parents reluctant

A COVID vaccine could be available for younger kids by the end of the year. The US surgeon general made the announcement Tuesday. This as hospitals see a rise in pediatric inpatients.

Right now, Alabama ranks number 1 in the country when it comes to the number of hospitalized children with COVID-19 with at least 40 pediatric inpatients across the state. Huntsville Hospital is currently taking care of four pediatric patients from ages 14 to less than a week old!

That's why health officials ask anyone 12 and up to get the COVID vaccine, but some parents say they're still reluctant.

"I definitely won't be giving it to my kids," Rachel Sanders said.

She is a mother of two, and will not be giving her younger children the COVID vaccine once it is authorized.

"I feel like there's not enough data with long-term effects," Sanders explained. "To me, it's more risky to give them an experimental drug for something they don't really need because their chance of dying is so, so low."

But, health officials are concerned.

The virus has changed here. Way too many children are sick from this!" Dr. David Kimberlin, co-director of UAB and Children's of Alabama's Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, said.

In the last four weeks, kids made up 18% of all cases in the state.The Alabama Department of Public Health COVID dashboard shows that 0.3% of deaths reported in the last 4 weeks were kids under 17.

Sanders says she's not concerned since most kids fully recovered. She adds that there's danger everywhere, so she doesn't feel like her kids need to be protected from COVID-19.

"I feel like their immunities are strong and to keep them in a box is going to be in a sense worse for them," Sanders stated.

Dr. Kimberlin says the reality is the virus has already taken the life of more than 300 kids across the country and it is sending more and more kids to the hospital.

"COVID was the 10th leading cause of death in children last year. Children are less likely to die than adults. They are less children than adults. So, the overall raw numbers might not look as impressive, but COVID has never been a cakewalk for children. This Delta variant especially is something that is very, very concerning for us," Dr. Kimberlin said.

That's why he encourages everyone who can to get the vaccine.

"They are going to be a whole, whole less likely to be sick. A whole lot less likely to be sick, and certainly be a whole less likely to be severely sick or dying," Dr. Kimberlin said.

But for some parents, the possible risks isn't worth it.

"I'm not anti-vaccination at all. I just don't feel like they need that when they have a survival rate so high," Sanders said.

The state health department reports 9% of kids who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have gotten one.