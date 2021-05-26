AC units might take longer to fix because of delays caused by COVID

With summer almost here, people are relying more on their air conditioners, but if your AC unit breaks, it might take longer to get it fixed.

The owner at Aire Serv said they're seeing parts take longer to come in or they're not available because facilities shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's been a challenge to number one getting parts and components to fix certain units because some come from overseas, some come from other countries, some are made here in the U.S.," said Scott Taylor, Aire Serv owner.

Taylor said manufacturers had to shut down because the Coronavirus pandemic and that caused a back-up in parts being delivered so, they've had to improvise.

"We weren't able to get those units so, we were having to go to different manufacturers trying to mix and match parts to try to make things work. It's been a real challenge for us to do that," said Taylor.

And with temperatures rising, he said it's been hard to meet demand something he didn't have to worry about before the start of the pandemic.

"Stuff was pretty readily available for us. We were able to, if someone needed a new AC system and they wanted it today we could have it being installed by the next day or sometime same day," said Taylor.

Now they have to check with manufacturers and distributors when they need a part.

"Now we have to call and verify and even then it's not a 100% because they get trucks that come in and they think parts are on it and when the truck gets here those parts aren't on it," said Taylor.

Taylor said manufacturers are starting to catch up and he hopes it will not be as much of a challenge in the next couple of months.