COVID causing fireworks shortage, but local business found small solution

You can blame COVID for a shortage of some fireworks this Fourth of July weekend.

First, a shipping container shortage in China caused problems.

Then, problems got worse in the U.S. due to a delay in getting fireworks on and off trucks and trains.

WAAY-TV spoke with what one local fireworks shop is doing to try and keep up with demand.

Firework stores are pinched for product right now.

But, at Gray Fireworks, they decided to stock up early due to not having nearly enough last year.

"We called every company that sells fireworks and distributes fireworks and nobody had inventory. When I say nobody, it was absolutely amazing, really sad honestly," said Marquis Gray.

Marquis and Sherika Gray's firework shop is stocked pretty well. but don't be fooled.

They showed us a photo of a TNT supplier warehouse and it was bare bones on the shelves.

But, the Gray's decided to stock up early.

Like a whole a year early.

"We bought an enclosed trailer so we could make sure we could have more for our customers because of course, we don't want to turn anyone away. Somebody wants to purchase something that you sell and you want to have enough goods to provide them," said Gray.

They told WAAY-TV they're urging people to buy early because, some of your favorites may be gone by now and also, with the holiday weekend upon us, remember to stay safe above all.

"Make sure you adhere to all of the guidelines, practicing the safety guidelines for fireworks," said Sherika Gray.

That means keeping a safe distance from a firework when it's shot off and as soon as it's done smoking, douse it with water to make sure no flames re-ignite.