Huntsville infectious disease specialist believes coronavirus vaccines could be assigned to certain groups

As the FDA authorizes more vaccines and supply continues to increase, people across the country will soon have options as to what vaccine to get. However, an infectious disease expert at Huntsville Hospital says it's possible those options could be limited to specific groups.

"The more available, as long as we make sure it's safe and it has efficacy, the much easier it will be for us to maneuver around and do things," Dr. Hassoun said.

Dr. Hassoun believes the vaccines could be assigned to certain groups in the future. For example, Pfizer to those who are older, Moderna to people with pre-existing conditions and Johnson and Johnson to younger people.

"Each vaccine has its own benefits," Dr. Hassoun said.

The dose amount could also change. For example, some groups may be asked to get one dose instead of two. Dr. Hassoun compared it to the flu shot.

"You know with the elderly, we say it's better to get two shots, not one," Dr. Hassoun explained.

Of course, this is all just hypothetical for now, but Dr. Hassoun says it could be a reality as soon as this fall.

"We'll have much more information. More studies and data to be more specific," Dr. Hassoun said. "This is just changing as we go."

Dr. Hassoun still urges people to get whichever vaccine is available to them first. He says the only way to beat this pandemic and get back to normal is to make sure as many people get vaccinated to reach that herd immunity.