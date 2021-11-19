Vaccine boosters another tool to protect from Covid-19 virus

The expansion of booster shots is just the latest addition to the arsenal of ways to protect people from the Covid-19 virus.

WAAY 31 spoke with a state health official about the ongoing fight in this pandemic.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said the coronavirus isn't going to magically disappear, but at least there are some tools to help. Between the COVID-19 vaccines, monoclonal antibody treatments and medicines like remdesivir, there are both preventative measures for the virus and some medicines to treat it.

What Landers stressed is that only certain people are eligible to receive therapeutic medicines for Covid-19.

“The reality of it is anything that we can do to keep people out of hospitals and preventing people from becoming more ill, and keep people from dying — I mean, I’m for it, obviously. But, I think we also have to look at the data," she said.

That data shows your best protection remains the Covid-19 vaccine. Landers said studies show it helps prevent serious illness from the virus.