Covid-19 treatment free for the uninsured at certain providers

Alabama's dealt with a summer surge of Covid-19 hospitalizations involving mostly unvaccinated patients.

WAAY 31 took a look into who's paying for those hospitalizations, whether patients are insured or not.

Federal Covid Provider Relief Fund makes it so uninsured individuals can get treatment for free

Normally the cost of health care is a lot higher if you're uninsured. But we found the Federal Covid Provider Relief Fund makes it so treatment for Covid-19 is actually cheaper if you don't have insurance.

However, the director for Alabama Arise, Jim Carnes, said there's a catch.

“The health care provider they go to has to participate, actively, in the federal reimbursement program that allows that treatment to be free," he said.

Carnes said the majority of the health care providers participate in the Covid relief fund. He said it's beneficial because the virus has impacted so many people financially.

“It’s a program specifically designed to allow providers to care for the uninsured at no patient cost," said Carnes.

A study by the non-profit organization Fair Health shows the average cost of Covid hospitalizations is $75,000. People who have insurance will only have to pay their deductible, and their insurance will take care of the rest.

Carnes urges the uninsured to ask the provider if they participate in the federal program before getting care.

“There are uninsured patients who are stuck with bills that they did not expect because the provider who took care of them has not participated in the federal program.”

The vaccine, testing, and treatment are all included in the Federal Covid Provider Relief Fund, so they're all free if the provider is participating.

Carnes said this isn't giving uninsured individuals an advantage, it's meant to provide equal care.