CEO: Huntsville Hospital not experiencing shortage of supplies

The CEO of the hospital, David Spillers, said they have access to good supplies across the whole hospital system.

Posted: Apr 15, 2020 7:44 AM
Updated: Apr 15, 2020 7:45 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

WAAY 31 is hearing how Huntsville Hospital is doing with supplies of personal protective equipment.

Spillers said they buy supplies in bulk, getting some from a few national organizations. He also said they accept donations to help supplement their stock.

Spillers said they're in a good spot for supplies right now, but getting supplies can be difficult when you have to compete with the rest of the country for them.

The hospital vets potential supply offerings before accepting them. Spillers also said the system is working with Regions Bank to make sure they aren't paying for supplies they don't receive.

We're expected to get another update from Spillers on Thursday. On Wednesday, we'll get an update from Crestwood Hospital on their status.

