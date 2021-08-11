Clear
CDC urges COVID vaccines during pregnancy as delta surges

Pregnant women run a higher risk of severe illness from the coronavirus.

Posted: Aug 11, 2021 11:30 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging all pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The advice comes as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus.

The CDC recommendation echoes recent guidance from top obstetrician groups.

The agency had previously encouraged pregnant women to consider vaccination.

But their vaccination rates are low.

