CDC to discuss Pfizer booster shots

The CDC will meet with vaccine advisers Wednesday and Thursday to discuss the FDA's recommendation for Pfizer booster shots.

FDA vaccine advisers voted to recommend third vaccine doses to people over 65 and those at high risk. However, that recommendation could change in the next few days.

"Frankly, it's been very difficult to figure out what the FDA or CDC do," Dr. Ali Hassoun said.

He says there's a lot of data that continues to be published that experts need to go through before making their own recommendation.

"They might give a little bit of change in what is recommended. They don't need to stick to what the FDA say," Dr. Hassoun said.

FDA vaccine advisers believe it should be limited to those over 65. However, other health experts like Dr. Hassoun believe the age should be lower.

"I think it should be really 50 and above like what the UK have done and including those who are at high risk of exposure," Dr. Hassoun explained.

But, one thing is for sure.

"They're going to prioritize who is going to need a booster shot first," Dr. Hassoun said.