CDC panel to discuss expanding Pfizer Covid-19 booster shot eligibility

ABC News is reporting a CDC panel is set to discuss expanding eligibility for the Pfizer Covid-19 booster.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is set to meet Friday.

Currently, the Pfizer booster is recommended for those who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and who are: 65 years or older or 18 years or older who live in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions and who work or live in high-risk settings.

Anyone aged 18 and up who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is advised to get the Pfizer booster two months after their first shot.