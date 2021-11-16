Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

CDC panel to discuss expanding Pfizer Covid-19 booster shot eligibility

Currently, the booster is not recommended for everyone

Posted: Nov 16, 2021 3:23 PM
Updated: Nov 16, 2021 4:19 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

ABC News is reporting a CDC panel is set to discuss expanding eligibility for the Pfizer Covid-19 booster.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is set to meet Friday.

Currently, the Pfizer booster is recommended for those who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and who are: 65 years or older or 18 years or older who live in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions and who work or live in high-risk settings.

Anyone aged 18 and up who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is advised to get the Pfizer booster two months after their first shot.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 65°
Decatur
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events