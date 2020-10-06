Clear

CDC now says coronavirus can spread by airborne transmission

The CDC says coronavirus particles can stay in the air for hours after an infected person has left.

Posted: Oct 6, 2020 5:29 PM
Updated: Oct 6, 2020 5:36 PM
Posted By: Grace Campbell

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the coronavirus can spread by airborne transmission.

On Monday, the CDC updated the COVID-19 guidance. The new guidelines say particles of the virus can stay in the air after an infected person has left. 

WAAY 31 spoke with Huntsville Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Ali Hassoun, and learned the new information from the CDC primarily means people need to continue taking coronavirus precautions seriously.

“I really don’t think there’s a major new thing as a precaution," said Hassoun. "It’s going to stay the exact same thing of physical distancing, masking and reducing contact in close spaces.”

The new guidance about airborne transmission of coronavirus says the virus can spread even if people are more than six feet apart. That's because coronavirus particles can stay in the air for hours if there isn't proper ventilation.

Hassoun said the new CDC guidelines remind people to continue following proper safety measures.

“That just emphasized, by the way, you better be outdoors rather than indoors if you’re going to be in a crowd or close contact with others," he said.

Being outdoors doesn't prevent you from getting the virus, but it helps reduce the risk.

The agency said instances of airborne transmission often came from activities that caused heavy breathing, like singing or working out.

“We’ve always been advocating and saying ‘please do not go into close spaces,’ and that’s just confirmed our worries about if you’re in a close space, you will be at higher risk," said Hassoun.

The coronavirus is more commonly spread by close contact than airborne transmission. The best way to prevent the virus spreading is to practice social distancing and masking as much as possible. 

Hassoun said people need to continue checking for symptoms daily.

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network is ready to track storms and keep your family safe. See it in action HERE and learn more about it HERE

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 141554

Reported Deaths: 2436
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson20731354
Mobile13744297
Tuscaloosa9219119
Montgomery9029186
Madison827678
Shelby640751
Lee615661
Baldwin608553
Marshall403845
Calhoun370544
Etowah369145
Morgan348131
Houston336823
Elmore283550
DeKalb262321
St. Clair247437
Walker243688
Limestone229822
Talladega225730
Cullman197120
Franklin185030
Lauderdale183237
Autauga183127
Russell18223
Dallas180826
Colbert174426
Jackson169412
Blount166215
Chilton166130
Escambia165226
Dale151344
Covington148028
Coffee14725
Pike124212
Chambers120842
Tallapoosa119785
Clarke115816
Marion100229
Butler92740
Barbour9217
Winston77012
Marengo74819
Geneva7396
Randolph70613
Bibb68710
Pickens68415
Hale66928
Lawrence66226
Lowndes66227
Cherokee64213
Bullock61315
Clay6139
Monroe5978
Washington58212
Henry5705
Crenshaw54730
Perry5446
Conecuh54012
Wilcox53811
Macon49218
Fayette48510
Sumter43821
Cleburne4286
Lamar4022
Choctaw36612
Greene31015
Coosa1793
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 203699

Reported Deaths: 2597
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby31840489
Davidson27360316
Knox1008881
Hamilton996496
Rutherford980798
Williamson567440
Sumner5088104
Wilson378849
Putnam355648
Montgomery329246
Unassigned32739
Madison319472
Out of TN310327
Bradley309319
Sevier276717
Blount269628
Maury257029
Washington251238
Sullivan239535
Robertson229838
Hamblen206131
Tipton192122
Gibson185127
Trousdale16927
Hardeman163728
Dyer154918
Wayne15216
Bedford141218
Coffee141116
Obion136215
Dickson136017
Loudon13078
Fayette130121
Anderson129913
Cumberland129821
Weakley128821
Henderson124424
Jefferson124316
Carter123329
Greene123048
McMinn122428
Lawrence116014
Monroe113620
Warren11358
Hardin112416
Macon111022
Haywood109223
Lauderdale106316
Franklin105210
Carroll99221
McNairy97620
Roane9696
Lake9352
White93010
Rhea91315
Hawkins89322
Bledsoe8754
Overton8567
Cheatham85310
Marshall8395
Smith80811
Cocke79311
Johnson7833
Giles72519
Lincoln6701
Chester66713
Fentress6664
Henry66610
Hickman66611
DeKalb59817
Crockett59320
Marion5829
Decatur56610
Campbell5224
Claiborne4565
Grainger4343
Polk42712
Union4172
Grundy3897
Jackson3625
Benton3458
Morgan3404
Cannon3241
Humphreys3073
Houston30213
Unicoi2971
Clay2676
Sequatchie2603
Stewart2503
Scott2453
Lewis2401
Meigs2403
Moore2011
Van Buren1701
Perry1570
Pickett1482
Hancock1113

Most Popular Stories

Community Events