CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3

The new moratorium could help keep millions in their homes

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 5:51 PM
Updated: Aug 3, 2021 5:53 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new moratorium on evictions that would last until Oct. 3, ending some of the political pressure being placed on President Joe Biden.

The new moratorium could help keep millions in their homes as the coronavirus’ delta variant has spread and states have been slow to release federal rental aid.

It would temporarily halt evictions in counties with “substantial and high levels” of virus transmissions and would cover areas where 90% of the U.S. population lives.

