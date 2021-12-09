CDC expands Covid-19 booster recommendations to 16-and-17-year-olds

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued this statement Thursday afternoon from CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky:

“Today, CDC is strengthening its booster recommendations and encouraging everyone 16 and older to receive a booster shot. Although we don’t have all the answers on the omicron variant, initial data suggests that Covid-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen the protection against omicron and other variants. We know that Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and I strongly encourage adolescents ages 16 and 17 to get their booster if they are at least 6 months post their initial Pfizer vaccination series.”

At this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for adolescents aged 16 and 17.