CDC data shows multiple, long-term care facilities across north Alabama have residents, staff who tested positive for coronavirus

As the coronavirus continues to impact the United States, the Centers for Disease Control is tracking its impact on the population of nursing homes.

The CDC set the first deadline for reporting data back on May 17, 2020, but they note that facilities around the country could report cumulative data going back to January 1, 2020. The data published so far goes through Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Facilities with confirmed coronavirus cases (cumulative totals)*: Limestone County Senior Rehab & Recovery Center at the Limesone Heath Facility** Residents - 63 Staff - 21

Madison County Diversicare of Big Springs Residents - 0 Staff - 2

Fairview at Redstone Village Residents - 0 Staff - 1

Huntsville Health & Rehabilitation Center Residents -2 Staff - 0

Regency Health Care and Rehabilitation Center Residents - 1



Staff - 1

Windsor House Residents -5 Staff - 6

Morgan County Decatur Health & Rehab Center Residents - 12 Staff - 4

Falkville Health Care Center Residents - 21 Staff - 11

River City Center Residents 21 Staff - 5

Summerford Nursing Home Inc. Residents - 2 Staff - 3



The CDC considers a week to run from Monday through Sunday.

Several long-term care facilities in north Alabama have residents, employees or both who have tested positive since they started reporting this data.

Many additional centers are reporting possible cases that are being tracked.

Some of the nursing homes are also reporting shortages in staffing, some of which may predate the impact of coronavirus in the state.

Senior Rehab & Recovery Center at Limestone Health Facility has the most confirmed cases in the Huntsville metro region, including Limestone, Lawrence, Madison and Morgan counties.

According to the CDC data, they had 28 cases among residents and 15 cases among the staff as of July 5. However, according to information provided to residents and family members from the facility, and obtained by WAAY 31, there is a current total of 63 residents and 21 staff members who have tested positive to date.

In Madison County, both Regency Health Care and Rehabilitation Center along with Windsor House reported that both some staff and residents have the virus.

Regency had one resident who tested positive on or before the week ending on May 24 and one staff member who tested positive during the week ending on June 28.

Windsor House had five residents and six employees test positive the week of July 5.

In Morgan County, two centers in Decatur and two in Falkville all had residents and staff members who had tested positive for the virus as of July 5.

Both Falkville Health Care Center and River City Center had 21 residents who tested positive for the virus. They had 11 and five staff members test positive respectively.