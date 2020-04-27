CDC adds new coronavirus symptoms

The CDC has added more coronavirus symptoms to its list.
The department says patients may experience chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. These are in addition to fever, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, which were already listed.
For more information from the CDC, click here.
