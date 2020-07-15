North Alabama doctors prepare for more tests as CDC adds more coronavirus symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now lists a runny nose, congestion, nausea and diarrhea as four new coronavirus symptoms to look out for.

One North Alabama doctor said the added symptoms could result in more people going to get tested

"We are actually preparing ahead so we can have as many tests available to test more people," Dr. Prithvi Kukkadapu, director of Critical Care Services for Huntsville Hospital, said.

Kukkadapu said Huntsville Hospital, like many health care systems across the state, has been testing more people in the last two weeks.

But, he says they've all been working to get as many tests as possible so they won't run out.

But even with the extra preparation, it's still a possibility they could.

"At some point, I think we will run into a situation where we won't have enough testing kits," he said.

Kukkadapu said they and other health care systems are trying to avoid this because it's important they have enough kits to test people with or without symptoms.

He said the CDC's additional symptoms shouldn't make people feel paranoid, or feel like they need to be tested because of a runny nose.

But, he wants to make sure testing is available in all cases whether people have severe symptoms or none at all.

"The key, again, is you test more people, find out more of those asymptomatic patients then you isolate them. And we are preparing every day and as we speak every week to get more and more testing," he said.

Kukkadapu says the best time to get tested is when you are experiencing one or more symptoms over a long period of time, or if you've been exposed to someone who tested positive.

But, he said before you get tested also consider some symptoms could be because you have allergies or the common cold.