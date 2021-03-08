CDC: People fully vaccinated for coronavirus can gather without masks

NEW YORK (AP) - Fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

That's according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials.

The recommendations were announced Monday. (See more HERE)

They also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

Officials say a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.

About 30 million Americans or only about 9% of the U.S. population have been fully vaccinated with a federally authorized COVID-19 vaccine so far.

