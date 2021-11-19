CDC: Covid-19 booster shots recommended for all adults

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky on Friday endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendations for booster shots to include all adults ages 18 years and older who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at least six months after their second dose.

From the news release:

CDC continues to encourage the 47 million adults who are not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves, their families, loved ones and communities. We also strongly encourage those who were already eligible – older populations and individuals with underlying medical conditions – to get boosted before the holidays.

Anyone can find available vaccines near them at vaccines.gov and can consult their health care provider or local pharmacist if they have questions about vaccines or boosters.