CDC: 1602 total coronavirus cases, 95 deaths reported from north Alabama nursing homes

As nursing homes continue to grapple with coronavirus across Alabama, those in north Alabama stand at a total of 1,602, according data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That breaks down to 879 residents and 723 staff members.

Total coronavirus cases in North Alabama nursing homes:* Colbert County Residents - 27 cases, 1 death Staff - 53 cases, 0 deaths

DeKalb County Residents - 97 cases, 7 deaths Staff - 89 cases, 1 death

Franklin County Residents - 82 cases, 9 deaths Staff - 79 cases, 0 deaths

Jackson County Residents - 27 cases, 0 deaths Staff - 18 cases, 1 death

Lauderdale County Residents - 89 cases, 12 deaths Staff - 87 cases, 0 deaths

Lawrence County Residents - 24 cases, 3 deaths Staff - 16 cases, 0 deaths

Limestone County Residents - 77 cases, 11 deaths Staff - 35 cases, 0 deaths

Madison County Residents - 199 cases, 18 deaths Staff - 151 cases, 0 deaths

Marshall County Residents - 75 cases, 13 deaths Staff - 80 cases, 0 deaths

Morgan County Residents- 182 cases, 19 deaths Staff - 115 cases, 0 deaths

*Numbers as of the week ending on Sunday, August 23. CMS defines a week as Monday through Sunday.

Madison, Morgan and DeKalb counties had the most cases in the area with 350, 297 and 186 cases respectively.

From the start of the data collection in May, there have also been a total of 95 deaths. That includes two deaths of staff members; one was in DeKalb County and the other was in Jackson County.

The data runs through Sunday, August 23 and is published by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

In the most recent week, of available data, there were 136 cases and six deaths reported by the CDC in north Alabama. The majority of those cases came from Madison County, which had 65 cases and four deaths.

Signature Healthcare of Whitesburg Gardens had the majority of cases in Madison County that week. It reported 14 cases among residents and 27 cases among staff members. One resident was also reported dead that week.

Signature Healthcare is one of more than 30 nursing homes that is slated to receive a rapid response coronavirus testing machine from the federal government. Those are set to be delivered by the end of the month.

Last month, a spokesperson for Signature Healthcare described their process for testing as follows:

"Signature HealthCARE of Whitesburg Gardens employs a facility-wide testing approach which allows us to immediately identify the scope of the virus in the facility, at the first signs or symptoms of the virus, and work swiftly to contain any further spread, as all staff and residents are tested. Per CDC and state recommendations, the facility will continue repeat viral testing of all previously negative residents, generally every 3 days to 7 days, until the testing identifies no new cases of the virus among residents or healthcare staff for a period of at least 14 days since the most recent positive result. Thereafter, ongoing staff surveillance testing will be completed at a minimum of every 14 days until local, state and/or federal authorities recommended testing be discontinued. Additionally, resident surveillance testing will continue at a minimum of every 14 days until COVID has not been detected for greater than 30 days. Then, COVID testing will be done every 30 days until local, state and/or federal authorities recommended testing to be discontinued."

According to the CDC, Alabama has 305.8 cases per 1,000 nursing home residents. That make Alabama sixth highest out of all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and Guam. It comes behind New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Alabama ranks 17th when it comes to resident average deaths per 1,000 residents with 47.4 deaths per 1,000 residents.