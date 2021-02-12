North Alabama businesses take extra precautions for tax season

Tax season begins Friday and precautions are already in place if you choose to file in person.

We spoke with a representative from Jackson Hewitt to learn what their precautions are.

"Normally, I like to do the in-person thing because you know right away what your results are. You're able to see that tax professional in person doing all your taxes," said Carla Johnson.

Johnson is filing her taxes online this year, and the pandemic was a factor in that decision because her tax adviser is in Dothan.

"You don't know whether they have it, they're caring it or whatever," said Johnson.

Businesses like Jackson Hewitt are taking necessary precautions so people can safely file their taxes in person.

"We went through great lengths over the summer to set up contracts and partnerships with companies to make sure we had all the necessary cleaning tools, sneeze guards, you know, PPE, you know, face masks and everything," said Cook.

People can also file their taxes remotely with the company.

"If the customer is concerned about COVID or even being outside the home right now, they can make arrangements with a local office where they can securely email documents to us through a portal," said Cook.

Johnson says you should still be careful at any business, though, because the virus is still out there.

"Don't expect all businesses to follow the COVID protocol, like, you know, let's say they're making everyone use the same pen, right? To wash it, don't expect that, so please make sure you wash your hands," said Johnson.

Jackson Hewitt is also having customers fill out COVID screening forms so they can make sure that anyone who could potentially have COVID is not inside.