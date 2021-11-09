Businesses should be able to follow workplace vaccine mandate and state laws against mandate

The Biden administration is telling businesses to get their employees vaccinated now despite a federal court's stay on the mandate.

However, Alabama business owners are stuck in the middle.

"Either way we go it's a detriment to business owners and quite frankly to our employees as well," Board Chair of the Huntsville Madison County Chamber of Commerce Jeff Gronberg said.

Gronberg explains that businesses are in a no win situation.

"We're very concerned about the vaccine mandate and the type of impact it could have on our workforce. We believe it could be detrimental," Gronberg said.

New state laws say businesses can't require COVID vaccines.

"Making it very easy for them to sue us for being compliant for a contract that we have," Gronberg explained.

However, a local employment attorney says he believes most businesses should be able to comply with both. That's because the OSHA mandate offers the option for unvaccinated employees to just wear a mask and get tested weekly. Attorney Robert Lockwood says if employers adopt that test out option there should be no problem with both orders.

Still, a major legal battle is brewing as states argue these mandates are unconstitutional.

"It has been a huge overreach of executive power," Alabama Representative Mike Ball said.

At least 27 states including Alabama filed legal challenges against the OSHA mandate. A federal court stayed it this weekend.

"Why are these legislators, these Republicans getting in the way of saving lives?" deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during Tuesday's White House briefing.

The Biden administration says it's confident it will prevail in this legal battle.

"The administration clearly has the authority to protect workers," Jean-Pierre said. "You have approximately 1,300 people a day who die from COVID. If that's not a grave danger, I don't know what else is!"

The Biden administration asked the federal courts to consolidate all the legal challenges into one court of appeals. That court would be randomly selected.

The Biden administration asked for that process to take place next week.