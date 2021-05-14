Huntsville restaurant makes changes to masking policies after new CDC guidelines

Drake's restaurant in Huntsville is adjusting their masking policies after the CDC released new guidance for vaccinated people.

The largest masking change will be for employees. On Friday, the restaurant made the decision to allow fully vaccinated employees to remove their masks.

Chas Villanova, the Market Partner at Drake's, said employees can remove their masks when working. Employees can take off their masks if the restaurant has them on file as fully vaccinated.

Guests can choose whether or not they want to wear their mask when entering the restaurant.

"We’re going to just trust the guests that they’re going to do the right thing," said Villanova. "If they want to wear a mask because they feel protected, they can. If a guest doesn’t feel intimidated by it or they are vaccinated, they can come in without one."

Villanova said the restaurant makes their masking policies based on CDC and local state guidelines.