Businesses in Morgan County take more precautions as coronavirus cases increase

Morgan county reports 320 new cases in the last 14 days.

That’s more than a third of the county’s 775 confirmed cases. The city of Decatur doesn’t plan on forcing mandatory masking.

WAAY 31 spoke to two local business owners here in Downtown Decatur. They both said they are increasing cleaning and sanitizing procedures as cases rise.

"It's scary because of course if we get shut down again, it's hard for small businesses to survive," said Sassy Owl Boutique owner Carrington Kelly.

Business owners in Downtown Decatur say they are getting nervous as coronavirus cases jump across North Alabama.

"It's a scary thing to see and we of course don't want to see that. I'm of the opinion that it's going to take shape how it's going to take shape and all we can do is fight against it," said High Point Coffee Roasters employee Robert Lowery.

So, they're making some changes.

"Trying to take extra precaution as far as cleaning," said Kelly.

Lowery said High Point Coffee Roasters stepped up cleaning efforts when the pandemic started, it’s gone into overdrive recently.

"Sanitation, sanitation, sanitation. Wiping everything down every half hour, even sooner," said Lowery.

Carrington Kelly owns the Sassy Owl Boutique. She's being very careful when it comes to customers trying on clothes.

"We take everything to the back that they don't want and spray everything down," said Kelly.

Both Kelly and Lowery say they are preparing their business for the possibility of another shut down.

"Trying to work extra hard on our website in case something like that does happen again," said Kelly.

"It sucks, but it's the way it is," said Lowery.

Both business owners tell WAAY 31 they are consistently wiping down everything customers touch.

Owners of both the Sassy Owl Boutique and High Point Coffee Roasters say they saw huge financial losses when businesses shut down earlier this year, and they hope they don't have to go through that again.