Businesses in Marshall County ready to reopen Tuesday

WAAY 31 spoke with a small business owner in Albertville who can't wait to open her doors.

Jamoka's Coffee Company on East Main Street is allowed to reopen now that the Stay at Home order expired. We found out the changes you'll see when you head back.

The coffee shop owner told us there will be a few things that are different when people start coming back in, and one of the biggest things they want to reinforce is keeping six feet away from anyone, including within tables and other people.

"We'll only have half the occupancy, so what our normal occupancy would be, it's at 50% now. Tables need to be separated six feet apart and just maintaining that social distancing," said Elizabeth Black.

Black told us she applied for loans and grants to keep her businesses up and running. She also had to think of new ways to keep her employees. She says even though it's been challenging, she found creative ways to stay in business.

"You really have to kind of think outside the box and really step out of what you perceived as being normal at one time. It's not like that anymore," she said.

For the last two months, the coffee shop was only open for to-go orders, but Black said she noticed a huge increase in office lunch orders and gift card purchases.

Even though she can only have 15 people inside, she said she's excited to see her customers soon and thanks them for everything.

"Without them, we wouldn't have made it through this hub, if you want to call it that. It's really just they've been shopping local and just really making a point to stop in and support us," she said.

Though the shop will be open for dine-in starting Tuesday, the owner told us they'll still be taking to-go and curbside orders. She also told us they're excited to announce they'll be back to their regular business hours.