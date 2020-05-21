Businesses gear up for Memorial Day weekend during this coronavirus pandemic

This Memorial Day weekend some people might be wanting to get out and enjoy the lakes and rivers, but maybe worried about safety.

At Lakeshore Watercraft Rental and Store in Jackson County Park, the owner tells WAAY 31 they have always made cleaning a priority but have really stepped it up during this pandemic.

The owner says they are constantly wiping things down and they are also sanitizing the boats, kayaks, and paddle board rentals.

He also has hand sanitizer for people to use.



They are expecting a busy Memorial Day weekend and want to make sure people know they are doing everything in their power to keep people safe so you and your family can get out and enjoy the weekend.

"Get outside, get some exercise. If you want to self quarantine with just you and your family, you get a boat or paddle board or something. If you can live in the house together, then you can go boating together and other people can't get near you," said David Kennamer, Lakeshore Watercraft Rental and Store.

The owner says he also has gloves and masks for his staff if they choose to wear them.