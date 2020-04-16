Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Businesses appreciate federal guidance, waiting for state plans

On Thursday, the White House Coronavirus Task Force unveiled its three phase plan to help states reopen their economies.

Posted: Apr 16, 2020 10:56 PM
Updated: Apr 16, 2020 11:00 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Another step toward resuming a normal pace of life was displayed on Thursday when the White House Coronavirus Task Force unveiled its three-phase guidelines for states to reopen their economies. 

President Trump discussed the guidelines on a conference call with the states' governors. Governor Ivey, who was also part of the call, said earlier in the week that she will be guided in part by the recommendations of a six-member committee who also serve on the larger coronavirus task force.

Austen Webber mans a curbside bar for customers to purchase to-go beers from Rocket Republic Brewing Co. Austen Webber mans a curbside bar for customers to purchase to-go beers from Rocket Republic Brewing Co.

Austen Webber, the head brewer of Rocket Republic Brewing Company in Madison said he is encouraged by having federal guidelines that will help inform states.

"Do we see the light yet? I'm not sure, but I think the way to finally navigate through this tunnel and slowly start to reopening is something that started today," said Webber.

Amid the three-phase plan, phase two would allow bars to "operate with diminished standing-room occupancy." This phase also allows for gyms to reopen with "strict physical distancing and sanitation protocols" and for schools and organized youth activities as well, among other provisions.

However, with many districts already involved with various distance learning programs, school systems like Madison County Schools and Huntsville City Schools said they won't be returning students to classrooms this school year.

"The decision to close was not made in isolation, neither will the decision to open be done in isolation," said Madison County Schools Superintendent Allen Perkins.

"We are following the guidance of our state superintendent, Dr. Eric Mackey. He has been a tremendous leader during this time and we will continue to call upon both him and his team at the Alabama State Department of Education down in Montgomery as far as what that will look like for K-12 education," said Craig Williams, a spokesman for Huntsville City Schools.

Webber said he is looking forward to receiving further guidance from Montgomery and hopes the next timeline they receive is one that they the can rely on. 

"We just want to be open. We're just so looking forward to being open again," said Webber.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 48°
Decatur
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 4404

Reported Deaths: 137
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson63422
Mobile57722
Lee29212
Shelby2437
Chambers23111
Madison1984
Montgomery1975
Tallapoosa1587
Tuscaloosa1320
Marshall1142
Baldwin1012
Etowah868
Walker840
Calhoun620
Marion594
Houston573
Elmore540
St. Clair490
Coffee470
Randolph464
Morgan440
Cullman401
Talladega401
Wilcox390
Limestone380
Chilton370
Jackson322
Russell320
DeKalb321
Sumter310
Pickens300
Pike270
Autauga261
Clarke240
Marengo241
Lowndes240
Lauderdale224
Bibb220
Dallas212
Macon212
Hale210
Greene200
Coosa201
Covington180
Blount180
Franklin171
Henry150
Dale140
Barbour140
Clay140
Choctaw130
Washington131
Cleburne120
Colbert121
Escambia110
Cherokee110
Butler110
Perry80
Conecuh80
Lawrence80
Bullock80
Lamar70
Winston70
Monroe71
Crenshaw50
Fayette40
Geneva20
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 6375

Reported Deaths: 136
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby150832
Davidson149219
Sumner47827
Williamson3215
Rutherford2696
Out of TN2431
Unassigned1970
Knox1794
Wilson1551
Hamilton10911
Montgomery1022
Robertson940
Putnam930
Madison750
Tipton530
Cumberland530
Blount473
Washington450
Sullivan431
Fayette391
Dickson370
Bradley331
Maury330
Bedford332
Macon293
Greene282
Marion271
Hawkins262
Gibson240
Dyer240
Grundy241
Franklin231
Sevier220
Trousdale191
Cheatham190
Loudon180
Anderson161
Jefferson161
Lawrence150
Carroll130
Coffee130
Lauderdale120
Campbell121
Haywood121
Scott110
DeKalb100
Smith101
Monroe90
McNairy90
Lincoln90
Marshall91
Henry80
Obion81
Cocke80
Hamblen71
Overton70
Bledsoe70
Cannon70
Hardeman70
Roane60
Chester60
Weakley60
Jackson60
Claiborne50
Polk50
Perry50
Clay50
Morgan50
McMinn50
Giles40
Humphreys40
Hardin40
Stewart40
Carter41
Lake40
Warren40
Houston40
White40
Benton40
Grainger40
Sequatchie30
Fentress30
Decatur30
Meigs30
Union30
Johnson20
Wayne20
Hickman20
Henderson20
Lewis20
Unicoi10
Van Buren10
Moore10
Hancock00
Crockett00
Rhea00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events