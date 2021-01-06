BuckHorn High School moves to remote learning due to coronavirus

Buckhorn High School will shift to remote learning due to the impact of coronavirus cases on the school, Madison County Schools Superintendent Allen Perkins announced Wednesday.

"After assessing a number of variables within the school, the decision was made for student and staff safety to transition to 100% remote learning," according to a news release.

This change starts Thursday and currently is set to last until Jan. 19.

Exams will be administered remotely.

The district advises parents to check individual Canvas courses for specific instructions from your children’s teacher.

Student meals will be available each day from 11:30 a.m.- Noon.