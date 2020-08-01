Clear

Brookshire Healthcare Center caring for 17 residents with coronavirus

The facility said in a statement that it also has staff who are infected with the virus.

Posted: Aug 1, 2020 10:54 PM
Updated: Aug 1, 2020 10:57 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Several residents and staff members of a Huntsville nursing home are recovering from coroanvirus.

Brookshire Healthcare Center confirmed in a statement on Friday that they are currently caring for 17 residents who are positive for coronavirus. They said there are also some positive cases among staff members as well.

The facility stated that they are continuing to limit visitation, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

They said all residents and designated representatives are notified of coronavirus updates on a regular basis. 

