Brindlee Mountain Elementary School Principal gets creative in reaching students

The principal at Brindlee Mountain Elementary told us her students are resilient, and still doing well despite the challenges of the coronavirus shutdown.

Now, she's making sure she's still engaging with students virtually.

"I have a relationship with a lot of my students and this helps me build this relationship and it helps me have a little fun myself," said Amanda Hollaway, Brindlee Mountain Elementary School principal.

Brindlee Mountain Elementary School Principal Amanda Hollaway is reaching out to her students and their families while school is closed, in a creative way, by posting these videos on Youtube.

She uses props, outfits and uses the hashtag my geeky principal.

"I know that it’s ridiculous and it’s funny, and my husband and my kids just roll their eyes but if i can make somebody out there smile during this time, that’s what this is about," said Amanda Hollaway, Brindlee Mountain Elementary School principal.

She says the message in these videos is to reach out to parents and give them resources for their kids.

She says educators are heartbroken not being able to teach and be with their students.

"Educators are not good. My teachers, we did a roll call last night. I did an email to check on everybody. We’re all lost. We want to be with our kids," said Amanda Hollaway, Brindlee Mountain Elementary School principal.

Principal Hollaway says even though the doors are closed here at Brindlee Mountain Elementary School, this is just another way that she is able to reach her students and their families.

"Just want to keep everyone engaged and let the the kids know we’re here," said Amanda Hollaway, Brindlee Mountain Elementary School principal.