Booster shots for everyone at John Hunt Park expected as soon as next month

White House officials are hoping to stay ahead of the virus. They're recommending a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine for all Americans to boost people's immunity and fight against any future variants.

"The threat of the Delta virus remains real, but we are prepared. We have the tools. We can do this," President Joe Biden said during the White House briefing Wednesday.

Starting Monday, people who are immunocompromised can come to the John Hunt Park vaccine clinic to get their third COVID shot. However, that booster shot won't be available to the general public for a few more months.

"I think it's important for all of us to consider," Craig Hovan said.

Some people say they're already planning to get the COVID vaccine booster shot while others are reluctant.

"No, I'm good with the two shots I have!" India Yeboah said.

The booster shots could become available as early as next month, but that's only if the CDC and FDA sign off on the recommendation.

"The boosters for the general population. It's not time for that yet," Huntsville Hospital President Tracy Doughty said during the Huntsville-Madison County COVID briefing.

The plan now is to give people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines a third booster shot eight months after their second shot.

Yeboah just got her second dose Tuesday. She hopes cases go down by next spring to avoid the booster.

"I hope we have it under control by then. By this point, if i don't have enough antibodies that's just too bad," Yeboah stated.

Yeboah says it's too early to suggest a third COVID shot.

"It's just a bit much to be so soon and say we need a booster. We really haven't gotten the effects of the two shots just yet," Yeboah explained.

However, others believe the COVID vaccine and booster shots are the way out of the pandemic.

"To wipe this out we all have to be vaccinated," Hovan said.

Doughty says booster shots for the general public could be available here by late September to early November. This all depends on whether the CDC and FDA authorize the shots for everyone.

People who got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are simply not part of the conversation right now.

WAAY 31 spoke with a local pharmacy that administers the J&J vaccine. They tell their patients to basically wait until they get more information.

However, an infectious disease expert at UAB says some people are already getting ahead of themselves and getting booster shots despite receiving the 1 dose vaccine.

"The thinking again is why not add on to whatever immunity you got from J&J with a completely different class i.e. the mRNA vaccine to use as a booster shot. Many people are doing that without any having formal guidance anyway. I think it's not an unreasonable approach given how much delta is out there," Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo said.

More data on boosters for J&J recipients is expected in the next few weeks.