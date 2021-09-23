Covid-19 booster shots could be available soon at Huntsville's John Hunt Park Vaccine clinic

A CDC advisory panel announced Thursday it backs Pfizer Covid-19 booster shots for older, otherwise vulnerable Americans

WAAY-31 spoke with Huntsville Hospital on why this third shot is so important.

The president of Huntsville Hospital told WAAY-31 they're actually hoping​​ for a high demand because it's crucial in keeping you out the hospital and most of all, keeping you alive.

Huntsville Hospital will continue to funnel all vaccine requests through the John Hunt Park clinic.

So you can get your first, second, and now third one, at the park.

You can make an appointment for that booster shot and then you can stay in your car until your turn.

Alabama is doing well when it comes to vaccines, but not well enough, and the hospital says remember why you're doing this.

"This booster dose ramps up your immune system to recognize that Covid-19 strain quicker and help fight it off. It'll keep you safe and out of the hospital," said Tracy Doughty, Huntsville Hospital president.

Doughty says you should get your booster shot 8 months after your initial doses.

Doughty isn't sure what the rollout will look like as far as who will get it first, but he wants it to be done in a tiered system, just like when vaccines were first administered.

He says it actually acts as a safety protocol.

"We think it's important they follow that same phase if possible, because it helps us avoid long lines and to have a queuing effect," he said.

You can sign up for a spot to get the vaccine or a booster on Huntsville Hospital's website right now.