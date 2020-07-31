Clear
BREAKING NEWS Boeing donates $500,000 to U.S. Space & Rocket Center’s 'Save Space Camp' campaign Full Story

Boeing donates $500,000 to U.S. Space & Rocket Center’s 'Save Space Camp' campaign

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center
The U.S. Space and Rocket Center

The center says Boeing's donation brings the amount of funds raised to more than $1.1 million, as of Friday afternoon.

Posted: Jul 31, 2020 2:50 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Boeing has donated $500,000 to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center’s “Save Space Camp” campaign.

The center said on July 28 that it must raise a minimum of $1.5 million to keep the museum open past October and to reopen Space Camp in April 2021.

Since the campaign's launch, more than 6,000 donations have been made. The center says Boeing's donation brings the amount of funds raised to more than $1.1 million, as of Friday afternoon.

For more information about the campaign and to donate, click here.

You can read the full news release from the center on Friday here:

Boeing has made a $500,000 leadership gift to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center’s Save Space Camp campaign. Launched Tuesday, July 28, the campaign is seeking to raise a minimum of $1.5 million to sustain operations of the museum and to be able to reopen Space Camp in April 2021.

“We understand the unprecedented economic hardship the COVID-19 pandemic has caused educational institutions all across the country,” said John Shannon, Vice President & Program Manager for Space Launch Systems at Boeing. “The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is a cherished institution that has inspired generations of future scientists, engineers, pilots and even astronauts – many of whom now call Boeing home. With today’s investment, we proudly stand alongside the Center – throughout this pandemic and beyond – as we work towards our shared goal of making Space Camp an even better, brighter, more inclusive experience for our future innovators.”

“I am awed and grateful for the generous support from Boeing for this vital campaign,” said USSRC CEO and Executive Director Louie Ramirez. “This has been a devastating season for the Rocket Center and Space Camp, but our family of supporters have given us hope for the future. Boeing has been a longtime and important supporter of the work we do. They understand the role the Rocket Center has in sharing the work of Huntsville’s aerospace community and in Space Camp’s unique role in inspiring its future work force. We thank them for this clear and profound statement of support.”

On March 13, 2020, the Rocket Center closed in keeping with state health orders intended to combat the surge in coronavirus cases. The museum reopened in late May, but with far fewer than normal visitors. Space Camp did not reopen until June 28, and then with only 20 percent of its usual attendance. With limited admission from international students and school groups this fall and winter, Space Camp will again close for weeklong camp programs in September.

These ongoing challenges have meant the devastating loss of two-thirds of revenue. In May, the Rocket Center laid off one third of its full-time employees and was unable to employ an additional 700 part-time employees who typically work in all areas of Space Camp and the museum. The majority of the remaining full-time employees have been furloughed since April.

With donations from more than 6,000 people and corporations around the world, the Save Space Camp campaign had reached more than $600,000 in three days. Boeing’s donation adds a transformative push to the campaign, bringing the amount to more than $1.1 million.

The Rocket Center is continuing to ask for support for the campaign. Any amount over the $1.5 million goal will be used to offset losses due to the COVID-19 crisis. For more information and to make a donation, visit savespacecamp.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 99°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
Decatur
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 102°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 85278

Reported Deaths: 1531
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson10939220
Mobile7879181
Montgomery5957139
Madison465825
Tuscaloosa375561
Baldwin298420
Shelby283631
Marshall279528
Lee238640
Unassigned226749
Morgan209814
Etowah179719
DeKalb159410
Elmore151435
Walker142060
Calhoun12978
Dallas123323
Houston121912
Franklin114420
Russell11431
Limestone111711
St. Clair11129
Cullman105011
Colbert100711
Lauderdale99010
Autauga96320
Escambia90915
Talladega81612
Chambers80038
Tallapoosa78178
Dale73818
Butler73335
Jackson7203
Coffee6725
Covington65920
Blount6583
Chilton6505
Pike6317
Lowndes54724
Barbour5395
Marion51024
Marengo50214
Clarke4699
Hale43825
Bullock42811
Perry4113
Winston41110
Wilcox3959
Randolph37810
Monroe3763
Conecuh35410
Sumter35217
Pickens3479
Bibb3442
Macon29812
Washington29610
Lawrence2810
Crenshaw2713
Choctaw26512
Greene23811
Henry2313
Cherokee2177
Geneva2040
Clay1895
Lamar1892
Fayette1625
Cleburne1101
Coosa892
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 102871

Reported Deaths: 1033
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby20082275
Davidson18676195
Rutherford575349
Hamilton539545
Knox357528
Williamson305622
Sumner304468
Unassigned28534
Out of TN270512
Wilson197320
Bradley159310
Sevier15725
Montgomery156811
Trousdale15676
Putnam150213
Robertson137416
Hamblen112513
Tipton10409
Blount9727
Maury9715
Washington8702
Bedford80810
Macon80313
Hardeman74711
Madison73911
Lake7260
Sullivan6847
Bledsoe6561
Loudon5903
Fayette5848
Anderson5505
Dickson5501
Gibson5001
Cheatham4944
Dyer4875
Rhea4661
McMinn45220
Jefferson4512
Lawrence4216
Henderson3920
Lauderdale3896
Hardin3637
Cumberland3566
Carter3544
Coffee3530
Obion3524
Warren3493
Cocke3481
Haywood3425
Smith3322
Greene3245
Giles3088
Monroe3059
Roane3021
DeKalb2891
McNairy2835
Hawkins2673
Franklin2424
Marshall2422
Lincoln2261
Hickman2030
Crockett1993
Wayne1971
Weakley1962
Claiborne1950
Marion1904
Carroll1813
White1813
Chester1711
Campbell1651
Henry1600
Grainger1470
Polk1341
Decatur1331
Overton1231
Unicoi1220
Cannon1070
Union1050
Jackson1030
Grundy942
Humphreys923
Johnson920
Sequatchie890
Meigs870
Scott800
Benton701
Hancock692
Perry680
Fentress660
Morgan651
Stewart630
Clay530
Houston500
Lewis411
Moore410
Van Buren280
Pickett191

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events