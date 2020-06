The city of Boaz’s Parks and Recreation department said Thursday that it has learned one of its rec league coaches has tested positive for coronavirus.

“We are currently in the process of notifying all parents and coaches of the situation,” Sonja Hard, department director, writes in a letter about the issue.

“We want to reassure parents that the utmost caution is being taken to sanitize our facilities to continue playing out the 2020 season.”

Read Hard’s full letter below: