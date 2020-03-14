Clear
BREAKING NEWS Boaz City Schools will close starting Monday, before mandatory coronavirus shutdown Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Federal inmate housed at Morgan County Jail dies at Decatur Morgan Hospital Full Story

Boaz City Schools will close starting Monday, before mandatory coronavirus shutdown

This is an expansion on the guidance of the Alabama Department of Education, which called for public schools to be closed from Thursday, March 19, through Friday, April 3.

Posted: Mar 14, 2020 7:37 PM
Updated: Mar 14, 2020 7:42 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Students in the Boaz City Schools System will not be returning to school on Monday. 

In a statement issued on Saturday evening, Superintendent Dr. G. Todd Haynie said they made the decision after much deliberation.

"The safety, security, health and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff is our number one priority," said Dr. Haynie. "We look forward to everyone returning to our schools in good health. 

Dr. Haynie said that the school system is working on a plan to be able to provide meals for students during the closure. 

"We will share those plans after we receive guidance from the Alabama Department of Education," said Dr. Haynie.

All 12-month employees were told to go to work on Monday at 8 a.m. and that other employees should report to school campuses on Monday, April 6th "unless instructed otherwise."

This is an expansion on the guidance of the Alabama Department of Education, which called for public schools to be closed from Thursday, March 19, through Friday, April 3.

The Boaz High School Prom has also been rescheduled for Friday, May 1 at Majestic Venue.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events