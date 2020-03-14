Boaz City Schools will close starting Monday, before mandatory coronavirus shutdown

Students in the Boaz City Schools System will not be returning to school on Monday.

In a statement issued on Saturday evening, Superintendent Dr. G. Todd Haynie said they made the decision after much deliberation.

"The safety, security, health and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff is our number one priority," said Dr. Haynie. "We look forward to everyone returning to our schools in good health.

Dr. Haynie said that the school system is working on a plan to be able to provide meals for students during the closure.

"We will share those plans after we receive guidance from the Alabama Department of Education," said Dr. Haynie.

All 12-month employees were told to go to work on Monday at 8 a.m. and that other employees should report to school campuses on Monday, April 6th "unless instructed otherwise."

This is an expansion on the guidance of the Alabama Department of Education, which called for public schools to be closed from Thursday, March 19, through Friday, April 3.

The Boaz High School Prom has also been rescheduled for Friday, May 1 at Majestic Venue.